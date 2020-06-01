21 More Recovered from COVID-19

As at Sunday (May 31), twenty-one more Jamaicans have recovered and have been released from insolation, as the number of recoveries in the island increase to 311.

In the meantime, five (5) samples have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jamaica to 586.

The five new cases are imported cases and comprise of 1 female and 4 males. The female is a 32 year old of a St. Ann address and all four males are from St. Ann, St Mary and Westmoreland, with ages range from 27 to 37 years.

Jamaica now has 89 imported cases (34 cases prior to the travel restriction of March 22, 2020; 32 cases from cruise ships; 15 cases from flights returning from the UK; 8 cases from flights returning from the USA); 216 cases are contacts of confirmed cases; 27 are local transmission cases not epidemiologically-linked; 234 are linked to the workplace cluster and 20 are under investigation others.

Some 338 (58%) of the confirmed cases are females and there are 248 (42%) males, with the ages of all confirmed cases range from 2 months to 87 years.

There are now 266 (45.4%) active cases, with two critically ill and one moderately ill cases at this time.

In the last 24 hours, some 313 new samples were tested for COVID19, making the total number of samples tested to 12,702, with 12,081 negative and 35 pending.

Clinical Management Summary as at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 31, 2020