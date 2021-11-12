20,000 Masks To Be Distributed In St. James

Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Leeroy Williams, has revealed that the St. James Municipal Corporation received a donation of some 20,000 masks from Montego Bay’s sister city, Zhuhai, China, for distribution to the public through various agencies.

“The Municipal Corporation continues to partner with the Ministry of Health and Wellness in the fight against COVID-19… . The masks will be distributed to members of the public through a number of agencies, institutions, and individuals,” Councillor Williams said.

“Masks will be donated to the Cornwall Regional Hospital [in St. James], the St. James Public Health Department, the Office of the Custos [in St. James], the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) and to the 14 sitting councillors of the St. James Municipal Corporation,” he noted.

Councillor Williams was addressing a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Think Tank held at the offices of the St. James Municipal Corporation in Montego Bay, on Monday (November 8).

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), which officially established the sister-city relationship between Montego Bay and Zhuhai, was signed in February of this year.

Councillor Williams noted that several initiatives are being discussed and developed as “the cities move to cement the sister-city relationship and [forge] a solid partnership”.

Montego Bay also has sister-city relationships with Hangzhou, also in China, and Atlanta, Georgia, in the United States.

The Think Tank was held by the St. James Municipal Corporation to highlight infrastructural and other changes that are slated to be implemented in the city for the upcoming festive season.

Among the topics discussed were the annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, vending in the city, as well as the sections of the parish affected by heavy rainfall on Monday (November 8).