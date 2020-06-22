2 New Imported COVID-19 Cases, 54 More Recoveries

As at Sunday (June 21), two Jamaican males, ages 39 and 40 are the latest confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jamaica. These two bring the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 659.
The two new cases are imported, having arrived in the island recently from Dallas, Texas, USA. One is of a Clarendon address, while the other has an address of residence in Trelawny.
Also in the last 24 hours, the island has seen a record number of recoveries with 54 more patients recovered and released from isolation. The country’s recovery rate now stands at 78.3% with a total of 516 patients recovered and released from care.
The new cases bring to 155 the number of imported cases, while 222 cases are contacts of confirmed cases; 39 are local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked and 236 are related to a workplace cluster. There are also seven cases under investigation.
Some 380 (58%) of all confirmed cases are females and 279 (42%) are males. They range in age from 2 months to 87 years.
There are now 133 (20.2 %) active cases under observation with one critically ill and one moderately ill patient.
Clinical Management Update as at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 21, 2020
|Total Samples Tested
|20,434
|New samples tested in the last 24 hours
|274
|Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours
|3
|Results Positive
|659
|Results Negative
|19,715
|Results Pending
|60
|Deceased
|10
|Recovered
|516
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|299
|Number in Home Quarantine
|1,827
|Number in Hospital
(Including suspected positive COVID-19 cases)
|17
|Persons Moderately Ill
|1
|Persons Critically Ill
|1
|Persons in Facility Isolation
|12
|Persons in Home Isolation
|104
|Persons in Transitional Facilities
|0