19 New COVID-19 Cases, 13 More Recoveries

Jamaica has recorded 19 new COVID-19 cases and 13 more recoveries as at Monday (July 20).

The total number of confirmed positives is now 809 while recoveries have moved to 706.

The newly confirmed cases are comprised of 11 females and 8 males, with ages ranging from three (3) to 70 years. They are of addresses in Kingston and St. Andrew (7), St. Catherine (4), St. Mary (2), Trelawny (2), St. Elizabeth (1), St. Ann (1), St. James (1), and Clarendon (1).

Of these new cases, 13 were imported from the United States, five (5) were contacts of confirmed cases and one (1) remains under investigation.

At this time there are 278 imported cases; 246 cases are contacts of confirmed cases; 44 are local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked; 236 are related to the workplace cluster in St. Catherine; and five (5) are under investigation.

Some 454 or 56% of the confirmed cases are females and 355 or 44% are males, with ages ranging from two (2) months to 87 years.

Of the 809 confirmed cases, in addition to the 706 or 87.3% who have recovered; 30 or 3.7% have repatriated; and 10 or 1.3% have died.

There are now 63 or 7.8% active cases currently under observation, with two persons moderately ill. There are no critically ill cases at this time.

Testing numbers have moved to 32,053, including 31,176 negatives, with 68 pending and the 809 positives.

Clinical Management Summary as at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020