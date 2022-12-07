19 Instruments of Remaining 21 Legislative Matters in Throne Speech Drafted

Minister of Legal and Constitutional Affairs, Hon. Marlene Malahoo Forte, says the Office of the Parliamentary Counsel (OPC) has drafted 19 instruments in relation to the 21 remaining legislative matters listed in the Throne Speech, delivered in February.

In a statement to the House of Representatives on December 6, she said a total of 28 specific items of legislation were identified in the Throne Speech, with seven being enacted.

Those enacted are The Bank of Jamaica (Amendment) Act, The Natural Resources Conservation Authority (Cockpit Country Protected Area) Order, The Road Traffic (Fixed Penalty Notice) Regulations, The Firearms (Prohibition, Restriction and Regulation) Act, The Dangerous Drugs (Cannabis Import, Export, Transit and Transhipment) Regulations, The Road Traffic Regulations, and the Transport Authority (Amendment) Act.

“There are other matters which were mentioned in the Throne Speech which require legislative work, although no specific legislation was identified. Having regard to the foregoing, the OPC prepared the following legislation in support of those initiatives, Orders and resolutions to support the continuation or declaration, as the case may be, of Zones of Special Operations under the Law Reform (Zones of Special Operations) (Special Security and Community Development Measures) Act,” Mrs. Malahoo Forte said.

Support was also provided for the Proclamations for States of Public Emergency and the supporting regulations and continuance resolutions; Orders under the Disaster Risk Management Act and the Public Health Act in respect of the COVID-19 pandemic; The Food and Drugs (Coronavirus Vaccine) (Emergency Use Authorisation) (Exemption) Regulations; The Public Health (SARS COVID-19 Vaccination) Regulations; The Tobacco Control Bill; and The Customs Tariff (Revision) (Amendment) Resolution.

The OPC also prepared draft legislation in respect of a variety of other matters not mentioned in the Throne Speech.

Over the period, April 1, 2022, to November 30, 2022, the OPC completed approximately 233 matters referred to it for drafting or the provision of comments or advice.

Mrs. Malahoo Forte said there are currently approximately 74 items in the OPC awaiting completion.

Drafting support is also provided through attendance at sittings of Parliament, including Joint Select Committees, and at the Legislation Committee of the Cabinet.

“Moving forward, a realistic legislative programme must be drafted each year having regard to the capacity of some ministries, the heavy demand placed on my ministry, particularly regarding requests for comments by the legal reform department and the actual drafting of bills by the OPC,” she said.

“My Ministry pledges its commitment to working closely with all ministries to accelerate the pace of reform. Already, we have begun to do periodic evaluation ahead of the end of the current legislative year to determine progress, weaknesses, and lessons learnt,” the Minister added.

Mrs. Malahoo Forte further noted that data gathered will facilitate adjustments prior to the commencement of the next legislative year.

“Following timely periodic updates to the Cabinet, my Ministry will also provide similar periodic updates to this honourable House and the people of Jamaica on the progress of performance of the legislative review process,” she said.