187 Persons Charged Under New Firearms Law

A total of 187 persons have been charged under the new Firearms (Prohibition, Restriction and Regulation) Act.
This was disclosed by Commissioner of Police, Major General Antony Anderson, during a press conference held recently.
“Since the new Act came into effect, just about 348 charges have been laid against 187 persons for various offences. For January, 131 charges have been laid against 75 persons under this Act,” Major General Anderson said.
The legislation establishes a dual regime, distinguishing between prohibited weapons or unregulated firearms and activities connected thereto, and firearms that are duly authorised or registered.
The Bill also outlines the objectives that speak to establishing a framework that prohibits firearms and ammunition that are illicitly traded, and which regards possession of those prohibited firearms and ammunition as the foundation on which other heinous and violent crimes are committed.
Breaches of the new Firearms (Prohibition, Restriction and Regulation) Act, 2022, which is now in effect, will result in penalties ranging from 15 years to life imprisonment.
The Commissioner further informed that the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), through local and international partnerships, seized 796 weapons in 2022, the highest gun seizure since 2017.
“Since February 4, 130 illegal guns have been seized, which is 24 per cent increase over the corresponding period of last year. The collaboration with our local and international partners extends to all areas of transnational organised crimes,” Major General Anderson stated.
Illegal firearms feature in 85 per cent of murders and violent crimes committed across the island.