18 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded

Jamaica recorded 18 new cases of COVID-19 as at Wednesday (August 12).

These cases bring the island’s tally to 1,065. At the same time, recoveries remained at 753 (70.7% recovery rate).

The country is now managing 236 (22.2%) active cases across the island, including six moderately ill patients and one critically ill patient. Sixty-two (62) cases recorded in Jamaica have returned to their countries of origin.

Nine females and nine males with ages ranging from 13 to 60 years make up the 18 new cases recorded today. Among them are two imported cases from the USA with addresses in St. Catherine (1) and Clarendon (1). Fourteen (14) of the new cases were identified from community surveillance activities in St. Thomas and are classified as contacts of a confirmed case. The remaining two cases were identified from general hospital and surveillance activities in St. Catherine and are currently under investigation.

Jamaica now has 388 imported cases; 337 cases that are contacts of confirmed cases; 75 local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked; 236 related to the workplace cluster in St. Catherine and 29 are under investigation.

Females account for 55% (590) of all confirmed cases, while the remaining 45% (475) are males. They range in age from two months to 88 years.

Six persons of interest are in state quarantine while some 25,891 persons of interest quarantined at home.

Everyone is asked to be vigilant in the practice of infection prevention and control measures to guard against the spread of COVID-19, including the frequent washing of hands with soap and water; maintaining the prescribed six-feet physical distance from others; and wearing a mask when in public.

Visitors and returning residents are reminded that they must comply with quarantine orders.

Further information can be had from the Ministry of Health &Wellness via phone at 888-ONE-LOVE (888-663-5683) or www.jamcovid19.moh.gov.jm.

Clinical Management Summary as at 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 12, 2020