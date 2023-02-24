$160 Million Allocated for Land Titling Project

The Government’s Electronic Land Titling project is to continue in the upcoming fiscal year from an allocation of $160 million.
The project aims to improve the efficiency of the land registration process from the point of application through to issuing of a legally binding proof of title.
Details of the allocation are contained in the 2023/24 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of representatives.
Anticipated physical target for the new fiscal year is to finalise the award of contract to the vendor selected for the supply of the Electronic Land Titling database/software.
The project began in April 2021 and is to run until March, 2027. It is being implemented by the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation.
Approximately $1.6 billion is estimated for fiscal year 2024/2025, if necessary.