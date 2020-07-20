16 New COVID-19 Cases, 14 More Recoveries

As at Sunday (July 19), Jamaica recorded 16 new COVID-19 cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the island is now 790.

At the same time, 14 more patients have recovered and have been released from care. This brings the total recoveries to 693. (87.7% Recovery rate).

The newly confirmed cases consist of 10 females and six males, with ages ranging from 2 to 56 years. The cases were recorded in St. Ann (2), Clarendon (1), St. Catherine (3), Westmoreland (2), St. James (4), Manchester (2), Portland (1) and Kingston & St. Andrew (1).

Fourteen (14) cases are imported, all of whom arrived recently on flights from the USA. Two of the 14 cases have since repatriated. The two other new cases are contacts of imported cases (import-related).

There are now 58 (7.3%) active cases under observation in Jamaica, while 29 cases have been repatriated to their countries of origin. There are two moderately ill patients, but none critically ill at this time.

Five persons-of-interest are in quarantine at government facilities, while some 18,604 are quarantined at home.

Jamaica’s record of COVID-19 cases consists of 265 imported cases; 241 cases that are contacts of confirmed cases; 44 local transmission cases not epidemiologically-linked; 236 related to the workplace cluster in St. Catherine and four are under investigation.

Some 443 (56%) of all confirmed cases are females and 347 (44%) are males. The ages of all confirmed cases range from 2 months to 87 years.

Clinical Management Summary as at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 19, 2020