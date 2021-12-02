16 Housing Solutions For NHT Contributors Under Special Benefit Order

Qualified National Housing Trust (NHT) contributors are to benefit from 16 housing solutions in Clarendon.

This will be made possible through a Special Benefit Order, effective July 30, 2021.

Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Fayval Williams, made the announcement at a virtual post-Cabinet press briefing on Wednesday (December 1).

She noted that the Special Benefit Order will facilitate the allocation of housing solutions at the Hummingbird Meadows, Phase 1, Housing Development in Clarendon to NHT contributors who met the criteria specified.

“Cabinet also gave approval for the issuance of drafting instructions to the Chief Parliamentary Counsel to facilitate the promulgation of the said Special Benefit Order,” she said.

In the meantime, Mrs. Williams informed that Cabinet gave approval for Jamaica’s accession to the Geneva Act of the Hague Agreement Concerning the International Registration of Industrial Designs adopted at Geneva on July 2, 1999 (The Hague Agreement).

The Hague Agreement governs the international registration of industrial designs. First adopted in 1925, the Agreement effectively establishes an international system – the Hague System – that allows industrial designs to be protected in multiple countries or regions, with minimal formalities.

The Minister further informed that Cabinet also sanctioned Jamaica’s accession to the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT), which assists applicants in seeking patent protection internationally for their inventions, helps patent offices with their patent granting decisions, and facilitates public access to a wealth of technical information relating to those inventions.

By filing one international patent application under the PCT, applicants can simultaneously seek protection for an invention in a large number of countries.

The accessions were approved along with the declarations and notifications, as recommended.