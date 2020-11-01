15,000 Persons from 149 Countries Visit JTIP

Almost 15,000 persons from 149 countries have visited the Jamaica Trade Information Portal (JTIP), since its launch in 2019.

JTIP is a single authoritative source for trade information relating to import-export regulations, requirements, and processes.

Speaking at a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Think Tank session on October 30, Minister of State in the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Dr. the Hon. Norman Dunn said, the Government is committed to facilitating trade.

“The Government has been pursuing several initiatives including JTIP in the last few years, to improve the business and trade environment by bringing information online so it is easily accessible,” he said.

JTIP is among several initiatives pursued by the Government since Jamaica became a signatory to the World Trade Organisation (WTO) Trade Facilitation Agreement in 2016.

In the meantime, Trade Administrator and Chief Executive Officer of the Trade Board Limited (TBL), Douglas Webster said, his organisation is looking at expanding the role of the online platform.

“We see it as important to engage prospective traders globally so we want to step up the role of JTIP in the face of international economic decline. We have a harder battle against the reality of COVID, so we are now making contact with the diplomatic community with a view of cementing the presence of JTIP in with the various members of the diplomatic community,” he explained.

Mr. Webster further stated that the TBL will be aiming to increase its engagement with current and prospective users.

The JTIP database includes information on standards, tariffs, fees, levies, and applicable penalties; various authorisations; inspections and verifications, and details about trade agreements while highlighting opportunities.

Persons interested in using the portal can visit the website at https://jamaicatradeportal.gov.jm/.