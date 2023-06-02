15 Wastewater Treatment Plants to be Upgraded

Over the next three years, 15 wastewater treatment plants in St. Thomas, Portland, St. Mary, St. Catherine, and Clarendon will be upgraded to ensure safe public health conditions.
Minister Without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Everald Warmington, made the disclosure during his 2023/24 Sectoral Debate presentation in the House of Representatives on Wednesday (May 31).
He further advised that expansion of the sewage collection network in Kingston and St. Andrew, and Port Antonio will also be undertaken.
“Among the priorities for the Central Wastewater Treatment Company (CWTC) for this fiscal year, will be the desludging of the Soapberry facility to return the plant to its design capacity of processing 75,000 cubic metres of effluent per day. The operation to desludge the ponds is expected to run for approximately one year at a cost of $85 million,” Mr. Warmington said.
He indicated that the Soapberry facility has several transfer stations, with the largest located in Greenwich Town, Kingston.
“The continued presence of several legacy challenges at the Greenwich facility has become intolerable. The Government will, therefore, rehabilitate this facility to remedy these conditions and provide improved conveyance in the Kingston Metropolitan Area,” the Minister said.