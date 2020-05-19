15 Persons Now Allowed At Funerals

Story Highlights "Following a meeting we had some weeks ago with the undertakers… they recommended 15 funerals per day, at each cemetery,” he said.

He said that sanitary requirements and other coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols were addressed at the meeting.

Funeral gatherings were restricted to no more than 20 people in March and the number was later reduced to no more than 10 persons as the Government tightened the measures to control the pandemic.

The Government has increased the number of persons allowed to attend funerals to 15.

Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, gave an update at a virtual press conference on Monday (May 18) at the Office of the Prime Minister.

“Following a meeting we had some weeks ago with the undertakers… they recommended 15 funerals per day, at each cemetery,” he said.

Also, Minister McKenzie said “they recommended 15 persons [at each funeral]. It will be 10 mourners plus the reverend and the persons who will be doing the burial”.

He said that sanitary requirements and other coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols were addressed at the meeting.

“Funerals are allowed using the guidelines that have been set out in the order and those guidelines are working as we continue to work with the undertakers to ensure that they are maintained,” he noted.

Funeral gatherings were restricted to no more than 20 people in March and the number was later reduced to no more than 10 persons as the Government tightened the measures to control the pandemic.