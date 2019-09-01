15 Early Childhood Institutions Equipped with State of the Art Playgrounds

Story Highlights Fifteen early childhood institutions (ECIs) across western Jamaica have been equipped with state-of-the-art playgrounds, under the Kiwanis Club- Division 25 (Cornwall) 2018/2019 ‘Play Ground Effect’ Project.

Speaking at the project’s culmination and thanksgiving ceremony at Hard Rock Café in Montego Bay, St James on Thursday (August 29), Lieutenant Governor for Kiwanis Division 25 (Cornwall) , Glenda Miller, said the installation of the playgrounds have resulted in some schools becoming certified by the ECC, while others have inched closer to certification.

The National Health Fund (NHF), Jamaica Money Market Brokers (JMMB), Kiwanis Children’s Fund, Hanover Charities, Spanish-Jamaican Foundation and Hard Rock Café were sponsors of the project.

Fifteen early childhood institutions (ECIs) across western Jamaica have been equipped with state-of-the-art playgrounds, under the Kiwanis Club- Division 25 (Cornwall) 2018/2019 ‘Play Ground Effect’ Project.

Beneficiary schools include Hague Infant School in Trelawny; Providence Heights Infant School, Hill Top Basic School, Rose Hall Basic School, and Anchovy Basic School in St James; Hopewell Basic School, St. Simon Basic School and Axe’n’Adge Basic School in Hanover; St Elizabeth Early Childhood Institution; and the Junction Women Centre in St Elizabeth.

The project, which was launched in November 2018, consisted of three components done in partnership with the Early Childhood Commission (ECC).

In addition to developing the playgrounds, approximately 1000 parents were engaged in parenting workshops, while 15 at risk early childhood students, identified by the Victim Services Division of the Ministry of Justice, received psycho-social care.

Speaking at the project’s culmination and thanksgiving ceremony at Hard Rock Café in Montego Bay, St James on Thursday (August 29), Lieutenant Governor for Kiwanis Division 25 (Cornwall) , Glenda Miller, said the installation of the playgrounds have resulted in some schools becoming certified by the ECC, while others have inched closer to certification.

She said the project also formed part of the Club’s effort to assist Jamaica in achieving its Vision 2030 goals, which involves improving the lives of the vulnerable in the society.

“It was the vision of Kiwanis Club Division 25…to enhance early childhood institutions in the county of Cornwall. The division is happy to have accomplished and surpassed the targets set at the onset,” Mrs. Miller informed.

She further noted that the smiles on the faces of the almost 1000 students who benefited from the project “cemented the mission of Kiwanis, (as) that of serving the children of the world.”

“We were sometimes moved to tears of joy to see how happy the children were as most of them got the opportunity for the first time to enjoy a formal playground,” she stated.

For her part, ECC Development Supervisor for Region Four of the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Kimberly Martin-Hamilton, says the ‘Playground Effect Project’ is in keeping with the commission’s 12 operating standards.

She lauded the Kiwanis Division 25 (Cornwall) for initiating the project, noting that it will help to develop the children’s cognitive and gross motor skills.

The National Health Fund (NHF), Jamaica Money Market Brokers (JMMB), Kiwanis Children’s Fund, Hanover Charities, Spanish-Jamaican Foundation and Hard Rock Café were sponsors of the project.