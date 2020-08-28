Advertisement
Students’ Loan Bureau Career Ad
JIS News
home » JIS News » Coronavirus

141 New Cases Recorded Today • 42 More Recoveries

Coronavirus
August 28, 2020
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness

Story Highlights

  • In the last 24 hours, the country recorded 141 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. These bring the total cases on record for the island to 2,011. Over the same period, recoveries increased by 42, bringing total recoveries to 888 (44.2% recovery rate).
  • The country is now managing 1,032 (51.3%) active cases across the island, including 12 moderately ill patients and four critically ill patients. Some 71 cases recorded in Jamaica have returned to their countries of origin.
  • Of the newly confirmed cases, there are 86 females and 55 males, with ages ranging from 40 days to 97 years. The cases were recorded in Kingston & St. Andrew (87), St. Catherine (26), Manchester (8), St. James (7), St. Thomas (8) Portland (3), St. Elizabeth (1) and Trelawny (1). Six of the new cases are contacts of confirmed cases, one is a local transmission not epidemiologically linked, while the remaining 134 cases are currently under investigation.

In the last 24 hours, the country recorded 141 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. These bring the total cases on record for the island to 2,011. Over the same period, recoveries increased by 42, bringing total recoveries to 888 (44.2% recovery rate).

The country is now managing 1,032 (51.3%) active cases across the island, including 12 moderately ill patients and four critically ill patients. Some 71 cases recorded in Jamaica have returned to their countries of origin.

Of the newly confirmed cases, there are 86 females and 55 males, with ages ranging from 40 days to 97 years. The cases were recorded in Kingston & St. Andrew (87), St. Catherine (26), Manchester (8), St. James (7), St. Thomas (8) Portland (3), St. Elizabeth (1) and Trelawny (1). Six of the new cases are contacts of confirmed cases, one is a local transmission not epidemiologically linked, while the remaining 134 cases are currently under investigation.

Jamaica now has 444 imported cases; 571 cases that are contacts of confirmed cases; 189 local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked; 236 related to the workplace cluster in St. Catherine and 571 are under investigation.

Females account for 55% (1,108) of all confirmed cases, while the remaining 45% (903) are males. They range in age from 40 days to 97 years.

Seven persons of interest are in state quarantine while some 28,963 persons of interest are quarantined at home.

Everyone is asked to be vigilant in the practice of infection prevention and control measures to guard against the spread of COVID-19, including the frequent washing of hands with soap and water; maintaining the prescribed six-feet physical distance from others; and wearing a mask when in public. Visitors and returning residents are reminded that they must comply with quarantine orders.

Clinical Management Summary

as at 8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020

Total Samples Tested 56,494
New Samples tested in the last 24 hours 889
Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours 17
Results Positive 2,011
Results Negative 54,381
Results Pending 102
Deceased 19
Non-COVID-19 Related Deaths 1
Recovered 888
Number in Facility Quarantine 7
Number in Home Quarantine 28,963
Number of Positives Hospitalised

 

 66
Persons in Facility Isolation 35
Persons in Home Isolation 921
Persons in Step Down Facilities (Isolation) 10
Persons Returned to Countries of Origin 71
Persons Moderately Ill 12
Persons Critically Ill 4
Skip to content