141 New Cases Recorded Today • 42 More Recoveries

Story Highlights In the last 24 hours, the country recorded 141 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. These bring the total cases on record for the island to 2,011. Over the same period, recoveries increased by 42, bringing total recoveries to 888 (44.2% recovery rate).

The country is now managing 1,032 (51.3%) active cases across the island, including 12 moderately ill patients and four critically ill patients. Some 71 cases recorded in Jamaica have returned to their countries of origin.

Of the newly confirmed cases, there are 86 females and 55 males, with ages ranging from 40 days to 97 years. The cases were recorded in Kingston & St. Andrew (87), St. Catherine (26), Manchester (8), St. James (7), St. Thomas (8) Portland (3), St. Elizabeth (1) and Trelawny (1). Six of the new cases are contacts of confirmed cases, one is a local transmission not epidemiologically linked, while the remaining 134 cases are currently under investigation.

Jamaica now has 444 imported cases; 571 cases that are contacts of confirmed cases; 189 local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked; 236 related to the workplace cluster in St. Catherine and 571 are under investigation.

Females account for 55% (1,108) of all confirmed cases, while the remaining 45% (903) are males. They range in age from 40 days to 97 years.

Seven persons of interest are in state quarantine while some 28,963 persons of interest are quarantined at home.

Everyone is asked to be vigilant in the practice of infection prevention and control measures to guard against the spread of COVID-19, including the frequent washing of hands with soap and water; maintaining the prescribed six-feet physical distance from others; and wearing a mask when in public. Visitors and returning residents are reminded that they must comply with quarantine orders.

Clinical Management Summary

as at 8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020