120 Exhibitors to Showcase Products at ‘Christmas In July’

Story Highlights Some 120 local producers of authentic Jamaican gift and souvenir items will showcase their products and network with corporate entities and various industry players at the fifth staging of ‘Christmas in July’.

The event, hosted by the Tourism Linkages Network and its partners, is slated for July 18 at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston.

Activities will get under way at 9:00 a.m. with an opening ceremony, and the exhibition floor will open to the public at 1:00 p.m.

On display will be traditional souvenir items of all kinds; corporate, home and decorative accessories; desktop solutions; specialty foods and aromatherapy/spa products.

Giving details about this year’s staging, Head of the Tourism Linkages Network, Carolyn McDonald Riley, said that the event provides opportunities for small manufacturers to be able to supply not just corporate Jamaica but the gift industry, with unique Jamaican items.

She noted that the annual staging of Christmas in July provides the opportunity for producers to showcase their offerings to corporate Jamaica, the tourism industry, the missions and embassies.

“We would like, especially, persons who are able to purchase in bulk to make their order early… . We have available gift solutions to suit corporate offices, pharmacies, gift shops, our hotel industry and our diplomatic missions,” Mrs. McDonald Riley noted.

She said that activities for this year’s staging include a ‘Style Jamaica Pop Up Fashion Show’ which will feature jewellery, bags and accessories made by local artisans.

“Also for this staging, each buyer will get a ‘Christmas in July passport’ which will allow them to track who they wish to order from… so buyers will not only look at the items on display but will have information on the various producers and items that have piqued their interest and who they would want to purchase from,” Mrs. McDonald Riley explained.

An online catalogue will also be available by October for persons to view products and place orders.

Christmas in July is a collaborative effort of the Tourism Linkages Network and its partners, Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO), Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters’ Association (JMEA), Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC), and Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA).

The mission of the linkages network is to position and assist the tourism sector to increase its demand for and consumption of goods and services that can be competitively sourced in Jamaica.

The primary goal is to ensure that Jamaica’s tourism sector becomes better integrated with local opportunities for other sectors, such as entertainment, agriculture and manufacturing.