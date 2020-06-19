12 New Cases Of COVID-19, Seven Recoveries

Jamaica has recorded 12 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 638.

In addition, seven persons have recovered from the virus over the same period, putting the overall recovery numbers at 458 or 72 per cent.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, made the disclosure during the regular virtual COVID Conversations press briefing from the Ministry’s head office in New Kingston on Thursday (June 18).

“The new cases consist of eight females and four males with ages ranging from four to 65 years,” he noted.

Four of the cases are from St. James; two from St. Ann; two from Clarendon; and one each from Kingston and St. Andrew, St. Elizabeth, Manchester, and Westmoreland. Minister Tufton said that nine of the cases are imported – eight from the United States (US) and one from Canada. The remaining three cases, he said, are related to an imported case from the US.

“The new cases bring to 134 the number of imported cases and to 222 the contacts of confirmed cases,” he noted.

In addition, he said that 39 are local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked, 236 are related to a workplace cluster, and seven are under investigation.

The Minister further shared that 369 or 58 per cent of the 638 confirmed cases are females, while 269 or 42 per cent are males. The patients range in age from two months to 87 years.

Among the persons who have been confirmed with the virus is one critically ill patient and another who is moderately ill.