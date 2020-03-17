12 Cases Of COVID-19 Confirmed

Story Highlights Twelve persons have now tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Jamaica.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, made this disclosure during a press briefing on Monday (March 16) at Jamaica House.

On Sunday (March 15), there were 10 confirmed cases.

Dr. Tufton said the patients are being treated at isolation facilities at Cornwall Regional Hospital in St, James; Mandeville Regional Hospital, Manchester; University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) and National Chest Hospital, St. Andrew; and St. Ann’s Bay Hospital.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dunstan Bryan, noted that the Government has taken steps to contact persons who have recently interacted with those confirmed.

“Over the last two weeks, the Ministry has done contact tracing [related] to five cases. It’s 386 contacts that we have identified over the period,” he said.

“For patient one, we have contacted 111 persons. Of that number, 12 persons have been symptomatic and some have found to be negative. Of patient two, 126 contacts have been identified, 10 have been symptomatic, and all have been found to be negative,” he indicated.

He informed that for patient three, which is the United States (US) Embassy employee, 100 contacts have been made, and no one has been found to be symptomatic.

“We have two other positive cases that we are tracking. Of those, 29 contacts have been made in [one case] and eight contacts in the other. None of those persons have been found to be symptomatic,” Mr. Bryan said.