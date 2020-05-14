113 Jamaicans Have Recovered From COVID-19

Nine persons have died from COVID-19 in Jamaica, which represents a 1.8 per cent death rate.

A total of 113 persons have recovered from the coronavirus (COVID-19) since the first imported case of the disease was confirmed in the island some two months ago.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, in giving an update during a digital press conference on Wednesday (May 13), said that in the last 24 hours, 13 more patients have recovered and have been released from hospital.

“This brings the total number of recoveries to 113. This is a recovery rate of some 22.2 per cent and you would have seen in the last week or so, a fairly high increase in the number of recoveries, which is a very positive development and is in keeping with our expectations, even when we discovered the first positive case,” he noted.

Meanwhile, Jamaica now has 509 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with two persons testing positive in the last 24 hours.

The new positive cases are males aged 48 and 74 from St. Catherine, and Kingston and St. Andrew, respectively.

One of the two new positive cases is a contact of a confirmed case related to the workplace cluster in St. Catherine. The other is under investigation.

“There are now 387 active cases. Of note, there are no moderately or critically ill cases at this time,” he said, noting that the new positive patients are primarily asymptomatic.

Dr. Tufton said that Jamaica now has 41 imported cases of COVID-19, 193 who are contacts of confirmed cases, and 96 who are contacts of the workplace cluster in St. Catherine.

Nine persons have died from COVID-19 in Jamaica, which represents a 1.8 per cent death rate.