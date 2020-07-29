10 More Recoveries, Two New COVID-19 Cases

As at Tuesday (July 28), 10 more patients have recovered and have been released from isolation.

This increase brings the cumulative number of recoveries to 724 (84.8% recovery rate).

In the meantime, two new cases have been confirmed, bringing the island’s record of total confirmed cases to 855.

The newly confirmed cases consist of two females aged 16 and 56 years with addresses in St. Mary and St. Ann respectively. One case is imported and the other is currently under investigation.

There are now 75 (8.8%) active cases under observation, including two moderately ill patients. There are no critically ill cases at this time, while 46 (5.4%) cases were repatriated to their countries of origin.

Under quarantine orders at home are some 19,985 persons of interest, while five remain quarantined at government facilities. The parish health departments are currently following 403 close contacts of confirmed cases.

Jamaica’s total cases consist of 319 imported cases; 246 that are contacts of confirmed cases; 44 local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked; 236 related to the workplace cluster in St. Catherine; and 10 are under investigation.

Some 484 (57%) of the confirmed cases are females and 371 (43%) are males, with ages ranging from 2 months to 87 years.

Clinical Management Summary as at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020