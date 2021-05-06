10 Climate-Proofing Technologies Shortlisted For Various Sectors

Minister of Housing, Urban Renewal, Environment and Climate Change, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., says that 10 technologies have been shortlisted for climate-proofing of the agriculture, coastal resources, water, and energy sectors.

These technologies were considered from a list of 187 items that were derived from a Technology Needs Assessment (TNA) specific to climate change adaptation and mitigation.

The Minister, who was making his Sectoral presentation in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (May 4), said that a barrier analysis was conducted to identify constraints to technology diffusion in Jamaica.

“From that analysis, an action plan was developed to remove these barriers and constraints,” he noted.

He said that an example of this plan is using electric vehicles as a major feature in the country’s transport system.

The Minister said he plans to help Jamaica recover smarter, by redefining access to housing, revitalising urban centres, restoring the environment, and reducing the impacts of climate change.