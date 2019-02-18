$1 Billion to Purchase Motor Vehicles and Motorcycles for JCF

Story Highlights The Government has budgeted $1 billion to acquire motor vehicles and motorcycles for the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) in the 2019/2020 fiscal year.

The project aims to improve the mobility of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, and falls under the Ministry of National Security. It is being funded from the Consolidated Fund.

Details are provided in the 2019/20 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.

The Government has budgeted $1 billion to acquire motor vehicles and motorcycles for the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) in the 2019/2020 fiscal year.

The project aims to improve the mobility of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, and falls under the Ministry of National Security. It is being funded from the Consolidated Fund.

Details are provided in the 2019/20 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.

The JCF’s mission is ‘to serve, protect and reassure with courtesy, integrity and respect for the rights of all’.

The national roles of the JCF are to maintain law and order, to assist in the prevention and detection of crime, to investigate alleged crimes, to protect life and property, to enforce all criminal laws as defined by the Jamaican penal code, and to provide general assistance to the public.