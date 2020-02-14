$1 Billion To Build New Classrooms At 12 Schools

Story Highlights The Government has set aside $1 billion for the construction of new classrooms at 12 shift and overcrowded schools during the 2020/21 fiscal year.

Details have been outlined in the 2020/21 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.

The project will be implemented under the Primary and Secondary Infrastructure Programme by the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information and its agency, the National Education Trust.

New classrooms will be constructed at 12 schools in the parishes of St. Ann, St. Elizabeth, Manchester, Portland, Trelawny, Clarendon and Kingston and St. Andrew.

Under this programme, there will also be construction taking place at Dias Infant School, electrical upgrades at five high schools and the erection of security fencing at three high schools.