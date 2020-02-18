$1.5 Billion Earmarked For Construction Of JDF Facilities

Story Highlights Work on the construction and improvement of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) facilities will continue in the new financial year.

A sum of $1.5 billion has been provided for the undertaking, in the 2020/21 Estimates of Expenditure now before the House of Representatives.

The objective is to facilitate the construction of facilities for training, accommodation, offices and storage.

The allocation for this fiscal year will go towards completing phase-two construction of offices and accommodation at Burke Barracks, St. James; construction of a training facility at Moneague, St. Ann; and the building of a simulation centre and military dog facility.

Up to December 2019, phase one of the Burke Barracks construction had been completed, while phase-two work at Lathbury Barracks at Up Park Camp was 93 per cent complete.

The project, which started in December 2012, is slated to end in March 2021 following an extension.

A sum of $617.7 million has also been set aside in the Estimates of Expenditure for the purchase of assorted military vehicles.