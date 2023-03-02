$1.3 Billion Earmarked for Bridge Repairs and Maintenance During 2023/24

The Government will be spending $1.3 billion on bridge repairs and maintenance in the 2023/24 fiscal year.
This represents an increase over the $70.7 million that was budgeted for the programme in 2022/23.
“We are particularly pleased with the increased allocation under the bridge development and construction head [of the 2023/23 Estimates of Expenditure],” Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Everald Warmington said.
He was addressing members of the Standing Finance Committee of the House of Representatives on March 1, who were reviewing the Estimates.
The bridges targeted for reconstruction include Troy in Trelawny; Spring Village in St. Catherine; Shrewsbury and Longwood, Westmoreland; Southwood in Clarendon and Llandewey in St. Thomas.
The list also includes the border bridge linking St. Elizabeth and Westmoreland, Guanaboa Vale Bridge in St. Catherine, Alley Bridge in Clarendon, and Junction Bridge in St. Ann.
Mr. Warmington, who said much-needed maintenance work will be undertaken on selected structures islandwide, indicated that these include the bridge rails at Tatchwalk in St. Ann and another structure in St. Mary.
“The Ministry intends to ensure that the connectivity between communities is returned to its optimum,” he said.
Opposition Spokesperson on Housing, Transportation and Works, Mikhail Phillips, said the increased allocation for bridge maintenance and replacement “is a step in the right direction”.
He said he was happy that the Troy Bridge, which collapsed in August 2021, is on the list to be replaced.