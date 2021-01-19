Youth Ministry Accepting Applications For NYPJ 2021 Cohort

The Ministry of Education, Youth and Information is now accepting applications for the National Youth Parliament of Jamaica (NYPJ) 2021 cohort.

It is open to Jamaican youth between 15 and 27 years of age, who are interested in youth leadership.

State Minister in the Ministry, Hon. Robert Morgan, told JIS News that the NYPJ provides a great opportunity for young leaders to engage with each other and discuss important national matters.

“We as the youth of the nation must engage and participate, in order to build a better Jamaica,” he said.

To be eligible, applicants must have an interest in good governance, activism, the political process, parliamentary procedures, public speaking, community service, and youth development.

The NYPJ is structured to: encourage active citizenship among youth and promote involvement in democracy and governance; analyse and provide feedback from a youth perspective on statements, Ministry papers, Green papers and Bills before the Houses of Parliament; and promote youth mainstreaming into national policies, strategies and programmes.

Activities for the tenure include: orientation, training, local and regional meetings, county and constituency projects, dialogue with Government Ministers and Opposition Spokespersons, and will attend the sitting of the Youth Parliament during Youth Month in November.

The NYPJ was started in November 2003 as a non-partisan initiative, aimed at providing youth from across Jamaica with a forum to express their views, network and debate issues of concern in the House of Representatives.

Deadline for the submission of application is Friday, February 12, 2021 at 4:00 p.m.

For further information persons can visit www.youthjamaica.com.

Link to access the application form is: https://forms.gle/uoC1CsohkkFjFH6T9