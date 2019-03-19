Young People Carry out Voluntary Work in Manchester

Story Highlights More than 5,000 young people participated in a community workday in the parish of Manchester on Sunday (March 17).

The voluntary effort was organised by the Central Jamaica Conference (CJC) of Seventh-day Adventists under its Operation Save A Youth (OSAY) programme.

Over 80 projects were undertaken on the day, including the painting of schools and post offices, building and repair of houses for persons in need, and repainting of medians and curbs to improve road safety and aesthetics.

The youngsters, from Manchester, Clarendon and St. Catherine, also participated in a blood drive supervised by the Blood Bank.

“Young people were all over Manchester, doing acts of kindness and issuing care packages,” Director of Youth Ministries at the CJC, Pastor Kevan Barnaby, told JIS News.

“They enjoyed giving of themselves, giving of their time, their resources, and just being of use to those who are less fortunate,” he added.

He noted that the young people “are energised and want to do something positive for humanity”.

Principal of Mile Gully High School, Christopher Tyme, told JIS News that he was happy that the institution had benefited from the day’s activities.

He said that the volunteers painted buildings on the grounds, giving the school a much-needed facelift.

“It really improves the look of the school and it helps with motivating our students. It is nice to know that we can find partnership with other organisations to improve our school facilities,” he said.

Principal of Ferguson’s Basic School in the community of French Part, Claudette Forsythe Kenton, noted that the painting of her school, as well as the planting of flowers by the volunteers, has beautified the grounds.

“They were so warm; they did their work, and it is well appreciated,” she said.

The community workday was used by the HEART Trust/NTA to carry out on-site assessment of 187 persons in various skill areas.

At a ceremony held to culminate the day’s activities, OSAY presented scholarships totalling $1 million to 20 students, with each person receiving $50,000.

Scholarship recipient, Jhanelle Johnson, who is a trainee teacher, said she would use the funds to settle tuition obligations.

The OSAY seeks to encourage young people to extend kindness to persons in need by volunteering to participate in uplifting activities.