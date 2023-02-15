Work in Progress to Complete Action Plan to Implement Diaspora Policy

Work is in progress to complete the Action Plan to implement the National Diaspora Policy and to review the Foreign Trade Policy Action Plan.
During the 2023/24 fiscal year, the Government will also complete the legislative support of the Work Plan for Anti-Money Laundering, Countering the Financing of Terrorism and Countering the Financing of Proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction.
Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, gave details while delivering the Throne Speech to open the 2023/24 Parliamentary Year, at Gordon House on Tuesday (February 14).
He said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade will continue to focus on leveraging Jamaica’s international relationships at the bilateral, regional, and multilateral levels “to secure support for Jamaica’s social and economic development objectives”.
“During 2022/23, the Government facilitated Royal, State and Official visits, as well as other bilateral encounters, resulting in the strengthening of relations with the relevant countries, among them the United Kingdom and the Republics of India, Rwanda, and Namibia,” the Governor-General pointed out.
Jamaica is expected to assume Chairmanship of the CARICOM Council on Foreign and Community Relations for the period May 2023 to 2024, he noted.