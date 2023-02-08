Jamaica And Sierra Leone to Strengthen Cooperation in Tourism, Culture and Creative Industries

The Governments of Jamaica and the Republic of Sierra Leone are working to strengthen diplomatic relations and agreements in the areas of tourism, culture, and the creative industries.

Addressing the official opening of the Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Sierra Leone at 16 Asquith Drive, Red Hills, on February 7, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, said this deepening of the historical and cultural relationship between the countries will serve to further strengthen these bonds.

“Jamaica welcomes the potential for collaboration, particularly in the fields of tourism and culture. Discussions have already started about a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in respect of tourism,” she said, noting that cultural tourism is an area of particular interest for cooperation.

Senator Johnson Smith noted that other areas of cooperation that are being examined include capacity-building to address best practices in health, agriculture, and human capital development.

The Minister pointed out that Jamaica and Sierra Leone share strong, fraternal ties.

“Our inspiration and, indeed, our enthusiasm to deepen relations and to identify opportunities for collaboration are rooted in our centuries-old, deep-rooted, people-to- people connections,” she said.

The Minister argued that this provides a strong foundation on which to build cooperation.

Professor Rosalee Hamilton has been named the first Honorary Consul for the Republic of Sierra Leone to Jamaica. She was appointed by the President of Sierra Leone, His Excellency retired General Brigadier, Julius Maada Bio.

Minister of Tourism and Cultural Affairs, Sierra Leone, Hon. Dr. Memunatu Pratt, said this is the first time the country is establishing a Consulate in the Caribbean region, adding that this signals a deepening of the relationship and will facilitate greater cooperation.

“One of the areas in which we really want [Jamaica] to work with us is the establishment of a resilience crisis centre… .This means a lot in deepening the relationship and partnership between us,” Dr. Memunatu Pratt said.

“Our coming here in terms of opening a Consulate is that we want to make a point. We want to send a message to Jamaica that, indeed, we are ready. That is why we applaud the decision of his Excellency to allow the establishment of the Honorary Consulate here and at the same time our coming, so that you put face to action,” she added.

A series of celebratory events will be held from February 7 to 11 to commemorate the deepening of the partnership and the welcome and homecoming for delegates and members of the creative industries from Sierra Leone who have travelled to Jamaica to mark the occasion.

Diplomatic relations between the countries were first formally established November 15, 1967.