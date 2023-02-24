Work Continues on Montego Bay Perimeter Road

Work is to continue on the Montego Bay Perimeter Road in St. James, from an allocation of $7.2 billion.
The sum is contained in the 2023/24 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.
The project aims to create a safe and reliable alternative route for motorists who are intent on travelling across and within Montego Bay. This is to result in less congestion within the city and the opening up of new lands to facilitate structured developments.
Physical achievements up to December 2022 included 42 per cent completion of land acquisition, completion of preliminary geotechnical investigation, completion of preliminary designs, completion of the Montego Bay Bypass outline designs; and the planting of five hectares of trees.
For fiscal year 2023/2024, anticipated physical targets include acquiring the required parcels of land required to construct the new road, completing 15 per cent of construction works, and completing detailed designs for the new roads.
The project began in April 2019 and is to run until March 2028.
It is being implemented by the National Road Operating and Constructing Company (NROCC), with funding from the Government of Jamaica. For fiscal year 2024/2025, $12.6 billion has been allocated, if necessary.