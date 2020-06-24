Virtual Public Consultations On Science, Technology And Innovation Policy June 25 & 30

The National Commission on Science and Technology (NCST) will start public consultations on the Science, Technology and Innovation (ST&I) Policy, through a series of virtual events slated for June 25 and 30.

“The consultations seek to engage citizens on varied questions surrounding national development within the field of science, technology and innovation,” said Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Hon. Fayval Williams.

Mrs. Williams, who was speaking at a virtual Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Think Tank on Tuesday (June 23), is encouraging Jamaicans to register and participate in the consultations on the policy.

She said that the development of a policy framework in the area of science, technology and innovation is in keeping with the National Development Plan, Vision 2030.

“The views and input of the public are important; citizens must have a say in shaping the policy. I hope that the consultations will bring many Jamaicans from all walks of life to the [discussion] table,” she said.

Director-General of the NCST, Professor Errol Morrison, for his part, noted that “we’ve had other consultations before the policy reached this stage, much of which was anchored with the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ).

“We have had thematic meetings with members of the private- and public-sector groups and with the youth,” he noted.

Professor Morrison explained that the policy is currently at the ‘green paper’ stage of development and the government is seeking to incorporate as much public input as possible to ensure that it benefits all stakeholders.

“Citizen buy-in will give us the confidence that what we are doing has the support of the public in how we develop and deploy science and technology in sectors such as health, tourism, education, agriculture, manufacturing,” he noted.

Interested persons can register for the virtual consultation webinar on June 25 or 30 by visiting https://tinyurl.com/science-consult or view the live stream on www.jis.gov.jm.