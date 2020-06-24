Advertisement
JSIF 2020 Banner
live stream Sitting of the House of Representatives – Sectoral Debate @ 3:00pm
JIS News
home » JIS News » Health & Wellness

PHOTOS: Gov’t Receives Medical Equipment And Supplies

Health & Wellness
June 24, 2020
Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (right), is shown a medical item by Deputy General Manager, China Sinopharm International​, Teddy Zhou. China Sinopharm and Singer Jamaica on Tuesday (June 23), handed over several pieces of medical equiment and supplies, during a ceremony held at the Ministry’s offices in New Kingston.

 

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (right), and Deputy General Manager, China Sinopharm International, Teddy Zhou, examine medical equipment and supplies donated to the Government by the company, along with Singer Jamaica. The presentation was made at the Ministry’s offices in New Kingston on Tuesday (June 23).
Skip to content