Virtual Celebrations for Jamaica 59

Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Minister, Hon. Olivia Grange, is inviting Jamaicans to join the virtual celebration of the country’s 59th anniversary of Independence.

With restrictions on live activities, due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Minister Grange said that events will be broadcast on national television or online to allow the public to participate from the safety and comfort of their homes.

“I made a conscious decision as Minister that we will work as much as possible using our online platforms at this particular time,” she told JIS News in a recent interview.

“All of our events will be carried on television and online and limited activity with a live audience. We really want to make sure that we are part of an effort to be compliant… so we do not expose too many persons in face-to-face contact. We are doing that and hopefully, we will come out of the COVID-19 pandemic stronger and better so we can really celebrate next year,” Minister Grange said.

“We are going to really launch big for next year when we celebrate our 60th anniversary of Independence, our Diamond Jubilee,” she added.

This year’s celebrations are being held under the theme: ‘Jamaica 59: Come Mek We Celebrate Online’.

The schedule of activities includes the Miss Jamaica Festival Queen Grand Coronation on Sunday, August 1 at 4:00 p.m. on TVJ; and the Jamaica Gospel Star Final at 6:00 p.m. on CVM TV.

Activities continue Thursday, August 5, with ‘An Evening at King’s House’ beginning at 6:00 p.m. on PBCJ.

On Independence Day, Friday, August 6, the National Independence Flag Raising Ceremony will be broadcast on PBCJ, beginning at 9:00 am, followed by the Jamaica Independence Story at 5:00 p.m. on TVJ; and the Independence Online Party at 9:00 p.m. also on TVJ. The Independence Party will be rebroadcast on TVJ on August 7 at 9:00 p.m.