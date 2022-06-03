Advertisement
Disaster Vulnerability Reduction Project
Vaccination Blitz Sites June 4-5 , 2022

Coronavirus
June 3, 2022
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness

The Ministry of Health & Wellness invites members of the public to attend a vaccination site on Saturday and Sunday, June 4-5 2022 to receive their first, second or booster dose of the AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Sinopharm or Johnson & Johnson vaccine for persons 18 years and older. Jamaicans 12 years and older will also be offered the first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

SATURDAY, JUNE 4, 2022

 

ST. THOMAS

Morant Bay Health Centre 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

KINGSTON & ST. ANDREW, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

St Joseph’s Hospital

Duhaney Park Health Centre

Fontana Pharmacy, Barbican & Waterloo 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Health Plus Associates 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Bethel Baptist Church 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Erudite Medical Centre 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Medstop Medical 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

 

ST. CATHERINE

St. Jago Park Health Centre, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Linstead Anglican Church, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Online Medics 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

ST. JAMES

Montego Bay Comprehensive Health Centre (Type 5), 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

 

SUNDAY, JUNE 5, 2022

 

ST. CATHERINE

Online Medics, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

 

KINGSTON & ST. ANDREW

Winchester Medical & Surgical, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Health Plus Associates 9 a.m. –1 p.m.

 

Persons should take their vaccination card, a Government issued ID or letter from a Justice of the Peace to the sites. Let’s get vaccinated and get back to life.

