Upgrading and Expansion of Chapelton Hospital On Track

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says he is satisfied with the upgrading and expansion works being undertaken at the Chapelton Community Hospital in Clarendon North Central, which is nearing completion.

“It seems to be coming together. It is not quite finished, but it’s almost there. The Ministry of Health (and Wellness) did put in the methods to finish the other sections of the building,” he said.

Mr. Holness was on a tour of the facility on Wednesday (July 20), led by Regional Director for the Southern Regional Health Authority (SRHA), Michael Bent and Member of Parliament (MP) for Clarendon North Central, and Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Information, Hon. Robert Morgan.

It is anticipated that the renovation works at the hospital will be completed by October this year.

Mr. Holness noted that when completed, the facility is expected to provide world-class health service with improved access to services and reduced travel time for residents who seek heath care in the parish.

Phase one of the two-phased project was financed by a US$1 million donation by Jamaican businesswoman and philanthropist, Beverly Nichols, through her Push Start Foundation. Originally from Clarendon, Ms. Nichols now resides in the United States of America.

“I would like to highlight the tremendous philanthropic work done by Beverly Nichols … a truly wonderful Jamaican who has made a significant contribution, so there is a wing added to this facility in her honour,” Mr. Holness said.

The initial phase included the building of a second ward, which increased bed capacity from 15 to 30; expansion of the waiting area; construction of a new operating theatre and laboratory; and improvement to the water storage facility, among other works.

Through the National Health Fund and the Culture, Health, Arts, Sports, and Education (CHASE) Fund, the Government is spending $112 million to complete the second phase of the project.

The final phase involves the completion of the renovation and expansion of the existing hospital, to include new ceiling, walls, flooring, four additional offices for doctors, improved bathroom facilities for patients and staff, completion of the new 22-bed ward, expanded waiting area, and associated electrical, mechanical and plumbing works.

During the construction works, which began in 2019, the services at the hospital were transferred to the Summerfield Community Centre and patients were relocated to the May Pen Hospital.

When completed, the Chapelton Hospital will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Communities to be better served by the hospital include Chapelton, Rock River, Mullett Hall, Summerfield, Crawl River, Pennants, Frankfield, and Crooked River.