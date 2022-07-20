JIS News
home » JIS News » Health & Wellness

PHOTOS: PM Meets with LASCO Nurse and Nursing Student of the Year Competition Finalists

Health & Wellness
July 20, 2022
Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (centre), addresses finalists in the LASCO/Nurse and Nursing Student of the Year Competition, during a courtesy call at Jamaica House on July 20. Looking on (at left) is President of the Nurses Association of Jamaica, Patsy Edwards Henry.
Skip to content