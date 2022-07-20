PHOTOS: PM Meets with LASCO Nurse and Nursing Student of the Year Competition Finalists

JIS News
home » JIS News » Health & Wellness
Photo of the day
Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (second left), congratulates Executive Chairman of PanJam Investment Limited, Stephen Facey (second right), immediately after cutting the ribbon to symbolise the official opening of the ROK Hotel Kingston during a ceremony at its 2-4 King Street location in downtown Kingston on Tuesday (July 19). The four-star hotel, which is owned by PanJam, is part of the Tapestry Collection by Hilton brand. Also joining in the celebration (from left) are Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr. the Hon. Nigel Clarke; and Co-Founder and Co-Chairman of the Board of Highgate which is managing the hotel, Mahmood Khimji.
Click to view more
Latest stories
Health & Wellness
Fisheries
Agriculture
July 20, 2022
Finance & Public Service
July 20, 2022
JIS radio
July 20, 2022
JIS News | Presented by: Anthony Morgan
July 20, 2022
GOJ News | Presented by: Anjuii James Sawyers
July 20, 2022
GOJ News | Presented by: Anthony Morgan
Get the facts