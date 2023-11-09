UDC Advises of Early Closing Hours for Harmony Beach Park

UDC Advises of Early Closing Hours for Harmony Beach ParkNovember 9, 2023
The Full Story
The Urban Development Corporation (UDC) in light of the recently instituted State of Emergency for St James, has implemented new closure times
for Harmony Beach Park.
Patrons are advised that the entire facility will close at 7:00pm each night until the end of the curfew.
Harmony Beach Park will revert to its regular operational hours as follows after the curfew has been lifted: Park facilities – 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The Beach will continue being accessible to the public between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. between Sunday to Sunday.
Harmony Beach Park is a free-entry public beach park in Montego Bay featuring jogging trail, play areas, food, beach, picnic areas and parking amenities.