Transport Minister Lauds Marathon Insurance Brokers

Marathon Insurance Brokers’ $150-million investment in technologies has been hailed as a “giant technological step” to serve consumers by Minister of Transport and Mining, Hon. Audley Shaw.
The Minister, who spoke at the entity’s launch of the MIBinsure platform, ‘Whatever You Drive’, on November 15 at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel in St. Andrew, said he is pleased that “game changers” like the new system on the market provide a “safety net” for accidents that are unavoidable.
“This ties in with the Government’s efforts to bring traditional sectors, such as the transportation sector, into the technological age, to compare with that of more developed countries, and this product catapults the public transport sector into a new age of protection for vehicles, drivers and passengers,” Mr. Shaw said.
The system, which is a 24-hour operation, gives easy access to low-cost coverage to all public transport operators and commuters, including taxis, Coaster and minibus, minivans, trucks and other vehicles. It can provide clients with commercial and private quotations from the convenience of their home.
He reminded motorists to obey the traffic rules and desist from dangerous overtaking and driving defective motor vehicles on the road.
The Minister lauded the insurance industry for the “positive strides” made by the companies in their operations.
“I congratulate MIBinsure for this bold new chapter, and I strongly urge operators to take advantage of this new product and reflect on how you can play a part in building lasting cultural change in the public transport sector,” Mr. Shaw told the audience.
The MIBinsure will save its clients up to 60 per cent or more on motor insurance premiums and allows them up to nine months to pay. It will also give full access to transport operators to compare rates across the broad spectrum of insurance providers.