Agriculture Ministry Gets Vehicle for ‘A Jamaican Path From Hills to Ocean’ Project

The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries has received a brand-new 2022 Toyota Hilux pickup, valuing some $8.1 million, to support activities under the ‘A Jamaican Path from Hills to Ocean’ climate resilient project.

The vehicle, which is courtesy of the European Union (EU) Global Climate Change Alliance Plus, was officially handed over at the Ministry’s Hope Garden’s playfield in St. Andrew on Tuesday (November 8).

Portfolio Minister, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., in his remarks, expressed gratitude for the support.

“As a Ministry, we welcome the addition of this motor vehicle to our transport fleet and we are committed to ensuring that it is used to go through those difficult terrain that need to be traversed in order for us to implement the project”.

Launched earlier this year, the ‘A Jamaican Path from Hills to Ocean’ initiative seeks to reduce the vulnerability of Jamaican ecosystems and strengthen the resilience of communities within targeted watersheds against the adverse effects of climate change.

It will, among other things, see to the restoration, rehabilitation and climate-proofing of Castleton Botanical Gardens in St. Mary as well as the introduction of integrated and sustainable farming systems, climate-resilient and adaptable crop species and agro-forestry to farmers in targeted communities.

Mr. Charles Jr. expressed that, “We are confident that this project is going to ultimately contribute significantly to the sustainability of the agriculture and fisheries sector, to the growth of our economy and the development of our human capacity.”

In his remarks, First Counsellor/Head of Cooperation, European Union Delegation to Jamaica, Belize, Turks and Caicos Islands, The Bahamas, and the Cayman Islands, Aniceto Rodriguez Ruiz, labelled the handing over of the vehicle as “an important step forward” for the project.

He said it is hoped that the pickup will “assist in the good management and follow-up of field activities of the project”, urging “an effective use of this tool”.

Coordinated by the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ), the ‘A Jamaican Path from Hills to Ocean’ project is made possible through joint funding of $859.51 million from the EU and $192.95 million from the Government of Jamaica.

In addition to the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, other implementing partners on the project are the Rural Agricultural Development Agency (RADA) and the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA).

There is also strong collaboration with the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, the Forestry Department, the Meteorological Service, the Water Resources Authority, and the Department of Life Sciences at the University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona.