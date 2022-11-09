Sustainable Cities Conference in Montego Bay Nov. 16-18

Several key stakeholders will convene at the Hilton Rose Hall Resort and Spa in Montego Bay for the second staging of the Caribbean Sustainable Cities Conference.

The conference, to be held from November 16 to 18, is being hosted by the University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona – Western Jamaica Campus (WJC). The theme is ‘Adaptability and Resilience – Technological Transformation Driving Change and Sustainability in Communities and Cities’.

Campus Director for the UWI, Mona – WJC, Dr. Patrick Prendergast, told JIS News that this year’s theme is in line with Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) #11, which is to make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable.

“The goal looks at sustainable cities and communities, and so what we want to do is bring together people who are in academia and are doing research in sustainable development, industry players, policymakers, urban and rural planners, environmentalists, and students, to reflect on where we are now and how well we have done in meeting that particular SDG,” he said.

He added that the conference will also explore connections among critical areas highlighted by other SDGs. Important among them are SDG 3 and 13, which speak to health and well-being, and climate change, respectively.

“The whole idea is to protect our ecosystems, whether land or sea and because of where we are in the city of Montego Bay, we thought that it would also be good to look at what it means to realise peaceful and inclusive communities,” Dr. Prendergast said.

Persons interested in attending the conference may do so by registering at https://www.wjcsustainablecities.org/conferenceregistration and will have the option of choosing among seven packages, the cost ranging from US$60.00 to US$215.00.

Dr. Prendergast told JIS News that on the first day of the conference, there will be a special workshop for students, which will give them the opportunity to explore what is happening in coastal life, in relation to its management and sustainability.

There will also be a second workshop that will connect them to what is happening in the technological and digital space.

“When we get into the conference itself, we are going to be looking at the theme coming out of the COVID-19 experience and where we see the application of digital technology at almost every stage of our lives,” Dr. Prendergast said.

Speakers at the conference will include Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister, Hon. Homer Davis; British High Commissioner to Jamaica, Her Excellency Judith Slater; and Mayor of Montego Bay, His Worship Councillor Leeroy Williams.