Tourism Youth Forum on September 28

A youth forum is among activities scheduled for this year’s Tourism Awareness Week (TAW), being observed under the theme: ‘Rethinking Tourism’.
The event, which will be held on September 28 at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James, will include participation from students from various Tourism Action Clubs along with industry stakeholders.
Speaking at a recent Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Think Tank at the agency’s head office in Kingston, Senior Director, Corporate Communications in the Ministry of Tourism, Kingsley Roberts, said that the event will feature a series of panel discussions with industry stakeholders.
He noted that it will provide an opportunity for players in the industry “to discuss the way ahead as the world considers what tourism will look like in the future.”
Students will be able to add their input to the dialogue.
Mr. Roberts further indicated that another of the activities for TAW is a poster competition, targeting youth in three categories – junior 10-14 years, senior 15-18 years, and young adults 19-30 years.
“The major objective of the youth poster competition is to provide a means by which the creativity of our youth can be expressed when considering the future of tourism and just the theme overall –Rethinking Tourism,” said Mr. Roberts.
He noted that only persons, who are registered in a formal school programme are eligible to participate. Participants are expected to submit one poster design depicting how he/she imagines the future of tourism.
Shortlisted entries will be included in an exhibition at the Youth Forum.
Other activities for TAW include a church service and the virtual Edmund Bartlett lecture series on Sunday, September 25; the ‘Style Jamaica’ runway show on Monday, September 26; a tourism opportunities visionary symposium on Tuesday, September 27; a special virtual knowledge forum on Thursday, September 29; and the official launch of the innovation-based tourism incubator on Friday, September 30.
There will be school speaking engagements from Monday, September 26 to Friday September 30, and a tourism stakeholder engagement activity.