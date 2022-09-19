JIS News
PHOTOS: Western Park Community in Clarendon gets free Wi-Fi

Community
September 19, 2022
Chief Executive Officer, Universal Service Fund (USF), Daniel Dawes (right); and Mayor of May Pen, Councillor Winston Maragh (second right), unveil the Western Park Wi-Fi sign during a ceremony to officially launch the service in the Clarendon community on September 16. They are joined by Councillor for the Denbigh Division, Joel Williams (second left) and Councillor for May Pen North Division, Clarendon, Tanya Lee Williams.
