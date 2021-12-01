Toll Authority Donates 100 Tablets For Rural Students

Students from several rural schools across the island are to benefit from a donation of 100 tablets by the Toll Authority of Jamaica.

The devices were provided under the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information’s ‘One Laptop or Tablet Per Child’ initiative, which aims to facilitate equity in access to technologies needed for students to be integrated in virtual learning, due to the(coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Education, Youth and Information Minister, Hon. Fayval Williams, in her remarks at the handover ceremony held at the Ministry of Transport and Mining in Kingston on Tuesday (November 30), said the donation is significant in empowering students in rural communities.

“We know that they are particularly vulnerable in terms of not having adequate connectivity and for not having the kind of resources that we would see in our urban centres, so, any assistance to our rural schools is always welcomed,” she noted.

“We’re [also] working on connectivity to ensure that all schools across Jamaica are connected to adequate bandwidth. We’re working along with the Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology, and the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation to ensure this, and we have already started bringing many of our schools on to the Government’s broadband infrastructure that exists,” she added.

Transport and Mining Minister, Hon. Robert Montague, said that he has encouraged all agencies under the Ministry to support the ‘One Laptop or Tablet per child Initiative’.

“We are aware that approximately 140,000 students who on the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH) would have received [devices] from the Government already, yet there are still another 100,000 students who are not on PATH, but are still in need, and we are trying to satisfy that need and play our part,” he said.

Students from several rural schools across the island are to benefit from a donation of 100 tablets by the Toll Authority of Jamaica.

The devices were provided under the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information’s ‘One Laptop or Tablet Per Child’ initiative, which aims to facilitate equity in access to technologies needed for students to be integrated in virtual learning, due to the(coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Education, Youth and Information Minister, Hon. Fayval Williams, in her remarks at the handover ceremony held at the Ministry of Transport and Mining in Kingston on Tuesday (November 30), said the donation is significant in empowering students in rural communities.

“We know that they are particularly vulnerable in terms of not having adequate connectivity and for not having the kind of resources that we would see in our urban centres, so, any assistance to our rural schools is always welcomed,” she noted.

“We’re [also] working on connectivity to ensure that all schools across Jamaica are connected to adequate bandwidth. We’re working along with the Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology, and the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation to ensure this, and we have already started bringing many of our schools on to the Government’s broadband infrastructure that exists,” she added.

Transport and Mining Minister, Hon. Robert Montague, said that he has encouraged all agencies under the Ministry to support the ‘One Laptop or Tablet per child Initiative’.

“We are aware that approximately 140,000 students who on the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH) would have received [devices] from the Government already, yet there are still another 100,000 students who are not on PATH, but are still in need, and we are trying to satisfy that need and play our part,” he said.