School Leaders Urged To Make Greater Use Of Technology

Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Fayval Williams, has called on school leaders to make greater use of technology in order to ensure that students are not left behind amid the rapid technological changes.

“Undoubtedly, some societies with more resources than we have will be ahead of us, but we must ensure our students are exposed to these new developments. We must use available tools to be more effective in administration and in instructional delivery,” she said.

Minister Williams was addressing the Association of Principals and Vice Principals’ Annual High Achiever’s Awards Ceremony on Thursday (November 25).

She noted that the recent launch of the national coding in schools programme will “provide more students with greater exposure to the world of computing”.

“Our programmes should, therefore, help to guide our students to embrace training and technical courses as an important part of their preparation for the world, after school. Developments in science, the use of artificial intelligence and robotics are opening new worlds for young people, and we must help them take their place along with the rest of the global community,” she said.

Students across the island who achieved excellent results in their external examinations were recognised during the Association of Principals and Vice Principals’ Annual High Achievers’ Awards Ceremony.

The virtual function highlighted outstanding performances in the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC), Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE), City and Guilds, and the National Council on Technical and Vocational Education and Training (NCTVET) examinations.

Minister Williams congratulated the students, noting that they have displayed resilience, despite the challenges of the pandemic.

“I know that the last two years have been especially tough because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation. We are extremely proud of your tenacity and the resilience that you have displayed. You did not allow yourselves to be defined by the circumstances but chose to respond with a fixed determination and focus,” she said.

“Within this context, I’m also encouraging you on your journey. Continue to seek opportunities for personal development in a dynamic, fast-changing world. I know that based on your accomplishments, you have the ability to be agile and flexible in your chosen careers,” she noted.