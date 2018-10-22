Thousands of Jamaicans’ Vision and Oral Health in ‘great Shape!’

Great Shape! Inc iCare volunteer, Dr. Patrick Daniel Brown (right), conducts an eye care examination during a free optical clinic at the Steer Town Methodist Church in St. Ann, from October 15 to 19. + - Photo: Nickieta Sterling Great Shape! Inc iCare volunteer, Dr. Patrick Daniel Brown (right), conducts an eye care examination during a free optical clinic at the Steer Town Methodist Church in St. Ann, from October 15 to 19. Story Highlights Great Shape! Inc, a United States (US)-based non-profit organisation, continues to give thousands of Jamaicans brighter smiles and clearer vision through its free optical and oral health programmes.

Emphasising his to be of service the beneficiaries, Mr. Hicks tells JIS News that “it’s not what you do for yourself that will be a legacy… [but] what you always do for others that will be remembered”.

“Great Shape really is great, in that it incorporates many dentists from across the world and as it is a practical field [whereby] we get [exposed] to different [inputs] and techniques… so we are able to improve ourselves,” he tells JIS News.



Great Shape! Inc, a United States (US)-based non-profit organisation, continues to give thousands of Jamaicans brighter smiles and clearer vision through its free optical and oral health programmes.

Over 200,000 persons have benefitted from the organisation’s ‘iCare’ and ‘1,000 Smiles’ programmes, since the commencement of these in Jamaica.

The iCare project is in its 10th year, while 1000 Smiles volunteers have been offering free dental care for over 16 years.

Great Shape! Inc has also partnered with the Sandals Foundation to provide goods and services valued US$8.8 million to Jamaicans.

As part of iCare’s 10th anniversary celebrations this year, the organizers are providing free Selective Laser Trabeculoplasty (SLT) surgery for open-angle glaucoma as well as argon laser treatment for patients with diabetic retinopathy.

The first series of surgeries were carried out at a free eye clinic that was housed at the Steer Town Methodist Church in St. Ann, between October 15 and 19.

The overwhelming response from residents of Steer Town, surrounding communities and neighbouring parishes, kept medical personnel and volunteers from Canada and the US busy conducting eye examinations and other tests, including of blood sugar and pressure screenings.

Programme Director for iCare, Stephen Stern, who has been visiting Jamaica since 2005, says several laser surgeries were conducted, some via referrals, noting that a number of the patients journeyed from other parishes to benefit from procedure.

He says laser surgeries will either prevent persons with glaucoma and diabetic retinopathy from going blind, or delay blindness.

“This is our first year doing laser surgeries [and] we did [over 30]. When people have glaucoma, they have a lot of pressure in the eye. So with this surgery, we [have been able to] reduce the pressure… and save [persons’] sight for many years,” he informs.

Mr. Stern says it is heartening to see the number of persons who have been positively impacted, noting that this is consistent with Great Shape! Inc.’s mandate – to touch lives by re-shaping communities.

“The people here are so happy. This a very expensive service. So for them to be able to come here to get prescription glasses, sunglasses [and] reading glasses for free, you can just imagine [that they are grateful]… and a lot of people we have been seeing, have never seen properly in their lives. So when we put a pair of prescription glasses on… some people cry and [for] some people [you see] the big smiles,” the iCare Director states.

One beneficiary of the surgery, Eaton Daley, was all smiles after completing the procedure.

The senior citizen, who says he has been struggling with glaucoma for about six years, is grateful to the charity organization for helping to save his vision.

“I am feeling [a] little better now and I am very thankful to them. I wish [others with challenges like mine] could come out and get the same treatment that I got,” Mr. Daley says.

iCare volunteer optician, Tom Hicks, who hails from Oxford, Ohio, USA, worked behind the scenes to build custom prescription glasses on spot for patients who visited the Steer Town Methodist Church.

Emphasising his to be of service the beneficiaries, Mr. Hicks tells JIS News that “it’s not what you do for yourself that will be a legacy… [but] what you always do for others that will be remembered”.

Over 71,000 pairs of glasses have been disturbed under the iCare programme since 2008.

Meanwhile, 1000 Smiles volunteers are working in Eltham, Ocho Rios, St. Ann, providing free dental care to residents.

Dental hygienists and students from schools in the US, Canada, and University of Technology (UTech) have volunteered under the programme.

The services being offered include: fillings, cleaning, extractions, sealants, x-rays, and root canal procedures.

Final year UTech dental student, Paul Stanton says, under the partnership, he is able to give back to society as well as hone his skills.

“Great Shape really is great, in that it incorporates many dentists from across the world and as it is a practical field [whereby] we get [exposed] to different [inputs] and techniques… so we are able to improve ourselves,” he tells JIS News.