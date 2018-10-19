Jamaica Receives US$36 Million from China to Build Western Children’s Hospital

Health Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (left), observes as Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Minister, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith (centre); and Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Jamaica, His Excellency Tian Qi, sign an Economic and Technical Cooperation Agreement that will facilitate the provision of approximately US$36.16 million (250 RMB Yuan) in grant support to construct the Western Children’s Hospital in Montego Bay, St. James. The money is being provided by the Chinese Government. The signing took place at the Foreign Affairs Ministry in New Kingston on Thursday (October 18). + - Photo: Michael Sloley Health Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (left), observes as Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Minister, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith (centre); and Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Jamaica, His Excellency Tian Qi, sign an Economic and Technical Cooperation Agreement that will facilitate the provision of approximately US$36.16 million (250 RMB Yuan) in grant support to construct the Western Children’s Hospital in Montego Bay, St. James. The money is being provided by the Chinese Government. The signing took place at the Foreign Affairs Ministry in New Kingston on Thursday (October 18). Story Highlights The Government has received approximately US$36.16 million (250 million RMB Yuan) from the Government of the People’s Republic of China to construct the Western Children’s Hospital in St. James and undertake other projects to be agreed on by both countries.

The 220-bed facility, which will be the first such in Jamaica and the Caribbean, will be built on the compound of the Cornwall Regional Hospital (CRH) in Montego Bay, with work expected to commence by the end of the current fiscal year, in March 2019.

Funding is being provided under an Economic and Technical Cooperation Agreement, which was signed on Thursday (October 18) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, New Kingston, by Portfolio Minister, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, on behalf of the Government; and China’s Ambassador to Jamaica, His Excellency Tian Qi.



The Government has received approximately US$36.16 million (250 million RMB Yuan) from the Government of the People’s Republic of China to construct the Western Children’s Hospital in St. James and undertake other projects to be agreed on by both countries.

The 220-bed facility, which will be the first such in Jamaica and the Caribbean, will be built on the compound of the Cornwall Regional Hospital (CRH) in Montego Bay, with work expected to commence by the end of the current fiscal year, in March 2019.

Funding is being provided under an Economic and Technical Cooperation Agreement, which was signed on Thursday (October 18) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, New Kingston, by Portfolio Minister, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, on behalf of the Government; and China’s Ambassador to Jamaica, His Excellency Tian Qi.

The signing was witnessed by Health Minister, Dr. the Hon Christopher Tufton.

Senator Johnson Smith said the agreement and, by extension, construction of the hospital represent “another positive development and demonstration of the effective and strong cooperation between our countries”.

She noted that the new facility will better enable Jamaica to reach its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), “which we are seeking to attain in every aspect, including health”.

“We are [also] pleased that the hospital will not only create jobs in the construction phase, but in its development and implementation… will have need for more nurses, doctors, anesthetists, caretakers, and more service providers generally. So, we see this hospital as not only [pivotal in] attaining our health SDG, but certainly moving Jamaica towards prosperity,” the Minister added.

The Government has received approximately US$36.16 million (250 million RMB Yuan) from the Government of the People’s Republic of China to construct the Western Children’s Hospital in St. James and undertake other projects to be agreed on by both countries.

The 220-bed facility, which will be the first such in Jamaica and the Caribbean, will be built on the compound of the Cornwall Regional Hospital (CRH) in Montego Bay, with work expected to commence by the end of the current fiscal year, in March 2019.

Funding is being provided under an Economic and Technical Cooperation Agreement, which was signed on Thursday (October 18) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, New Kingston, by Portfolio Minister, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, on behalf of the Government; and China’s Ambassador to Jamaica, His Excellency Tian Qi.

The signing was witnessed by Health Minister, Dr. the Hon Christopher Tufton.

Senator Johnson Smith said the agreement and, by extension, construction of the hospital represent “another positive development and demonstration of the effective and strong cooperation between our countries”.

She noted that the new facility will better enable Jamaica to reach its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), “which we are seeking to attain in every aspect, including health”.

“We are [also] pleased that the hospital will not only create jobs in the construction phase, but in its development and implementation… will have need for more nurses, doctors, anesthetists, caretakers, and more service providers generally. So, we see this hospital as not only [pivotal in] attaining our health SDG, but certainly moving Jamaica towards prosperity,” the Minister added.