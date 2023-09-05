Students in Dover, St. Catherine, Receive School Supplies

Students in Dover, St. Catherine, Receive School SuppliesBy: September 5, 2023 ,
Fifty students in Dover, St. Catherine, have received educational supplies, including computer tablets, from the Dover Seventh-day Adventist Church.
The supplies were presented to the students on Saturday (September 2), at the church, where awardees from the early-childhood, primary and tertiary levels received their gifts.
Former Principal of the Spanish Town Primary School, Marva Guest, who spoke at the event, held under the theme ‘Education For Eternity… Expanding Your Horizon’, said education should be valued as a preparation of “yourself to be marketable and for developing the power of reasoning and judgement”.
She emphasised that in the process of gaining a sound education, character development is very important.
“Character is what will take you through life. People with bad character don’t really segue into good positions. Your character is what will speak for you, it is writing your résumé for you, hence it is paramount,” she said.
The Educator, who spent 40 years in the classroom, further added that children should not regard schoolwork as hard and difficult, because “nothing in life comes easy”, and most people who excel do so by hard work.
“Your duty is to go to school and do what is required of you,” Mrs. Guest added.
She lauded the initiative to give the students educational gifts, as some parents cannot afford all that the children need.
Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police, Duane Wellington, who spoke on safety in crossing the roadways and the use of social media, said where schools have arrangements with transport operators, parents should seek to know the drivers and have regular dialogue with them.
He also said in situations where children congregate at bus parks, it is a matter for both the police and adults to intervene and encourage them to get home early.