PHOTOS: Highlights from Back-to-School Activities in Old Harbour, St. Catherine

September 5, 2023
Education
Photo: Mark Bell
Students of Old Harbour High School in St. Catherine make their way to the institution on the first day of the 2023/24 academic year on Monday (September 4).

Resident of St. Catherine, Angella Thompson (left), ensures that her granddaughter and Old Harbour High School student, Tiffany Cunningham, is properly attired as she sees her off to school on the first day of the 2023/24 academic year on Monday (September 4).
Students of Old Harbour High School in St. Catherine make their way to the institution on the first day of the 2023/24 academic year on Monday (September 4).
Last Updated: September 5, 2023

