PHOTOS: Minister Fayval Williams Observes Startup Activities for the 2023/24 Academic Year September 5, 2023 Listen Education Share Photo: Michael Sloley Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams, (right) greets students, parents and teachers during her visit to the Mountain View Primary and Infant School in Kingston on Monday (September 4) to observe activities for the start of the 2023/24 academic year. The Full Story Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams (second left), greets several students of Mona High School in St. Andrew while visiting the Half-Way Tree Transport Centre on Monday (September 4) where she saw students off on the first day of the 2023/24 academic year. Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams (second left), greets several students of Mona High School in St. Andrew while visiting the Half-Way Tree Transport Centre on Monday (September 4) where she saw students off on the first day of the 2023/24 academic year. Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams (right), plays hopscotch with a student of Mountain View Primary and Infant School during her visit to the institution on Monday (September 4) to observe the first day of activities for the 2023/24 academic year.