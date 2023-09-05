Tuesday,
September 5, 2023 6:47 pm

PHOTOS: Minister Fayval Williams Observes Startup Activities for the 2023/24 Academic Year

September 5, 2023
Education
Photo: Michael Sloley
Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams, (right) greets students, parents and teachers during her visit to the Mountain View Primary and Infant School in Kingston on Monday (September 4) to observe activities for the start of the 2023/24 academic year.

Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams (second left), greets several students of Mona High School in St. Andrew while visiting the Half-Way Tree Transport Centre on Monday (September 4) where she saw students off on the first day of the 2023/24 academic year.

 

Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams (right), plays hopscotch with a student of Mountain View Primary and Infant School during her visit to the institution on Monday (September 4) to observe the first day of activities for the 2023/24 academic year.
Last Updated: September 5, 2023

