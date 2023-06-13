SRC to Double Number of STEM Ambassadors

To reach more students across Jamaica, the Scientific Research Council (SRC) is doubling the number of participants in its Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Ambassadorship Programme.
The initiative, which was launched during the COVID-19 pandemic, aligns with the Government’s push to further develop the STEM sector.
It allows industry experts to engage and encourage students to achieve academic and career goals within the STEM field. To date, more than 100 students have benefited from the initiative.
In an interview with JIS News, Coordinator for the Science and Technology Education Unit, Kavelle Hylton, said the SRC aims to recruit 40 ambassadors by the end of the year.
“We are looking for those persons who have a vested interest in inspiring the next generation. We are calling on those in non-traditional STEM professions who are trailblazers. We want them to come on board so that they can inspire students … to overcome challenges and rise in the field of STEM,” Ms. Hylton said.
The STEM Ambassadorship programme also forms part of the organisation’s efforts to popularise science among the nation’s youth, especially females.
Through this project, the SRC creates opportunities for ambassadors to influence youngsters at the primary, secondary and tertiary levels through career talks, mentorship, practical workshops, and other avenues.
“Our plan is to ensure that the programme continues, and we are doing that by getting more persons involved. Also, we are looking to make some strategic partnerships as the programme continues,” Ms. Hylton said.
The Coordinator noted that the SRC welcomes applications from industry professionals as well as retirees.
“Being a participant in this programme, you will be able to network with likeminded individuals in this profession and improve yourself through the different speaking engagements and presentations that you will be invited to participate in,” she said.
Interested persons are being encouraged to contact the organisation for details on how they can participate at leigiah@src-jamaica-org.